Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $279.73. 478,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average is $268.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $511.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

