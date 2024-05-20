Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.50. 38,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,427. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $283.20 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.64 and its 200 day moving average is $383.75.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

