Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,749. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

