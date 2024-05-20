Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.48 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 538,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

