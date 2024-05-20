Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AON by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.89. 156,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,732. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

