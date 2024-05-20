Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,947. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

