Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $4.52 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 278.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.1 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.35. 428,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

