Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,188. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

