Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $74.35. 96,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,401. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

