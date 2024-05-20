Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
ALSN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 34,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,065. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.