Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 447,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.