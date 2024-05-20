Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 109,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,363 shares of company stock worth $20,422,597. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $68.21. 10,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,269. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

