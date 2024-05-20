Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USFD traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

About US Foods



US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

