Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 41,715 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

