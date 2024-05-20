Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 311,245 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after buying an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.05. 21,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

