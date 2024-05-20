Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Emory University bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $17,893,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $14,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,052.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,052.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,948 shares of company stock worth $7,912,102 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 308,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

