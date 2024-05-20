Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.48 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

