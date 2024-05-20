Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $5.60 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Steel Dynamics comprises about 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.12. 150,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

