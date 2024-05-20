Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.18. 106,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,036. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

