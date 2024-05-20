Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $54.32. 1,327,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,648. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.