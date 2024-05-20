Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.82. 87,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.53.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

