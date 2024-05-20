Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

