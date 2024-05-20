Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $935,565.39

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.27 million and approximately $935,565.39 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,393,655 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

