Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. 100,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,388. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
