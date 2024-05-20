Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 1,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,388. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRDA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.