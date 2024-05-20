Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.85

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 153565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

