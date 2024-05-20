Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and $186.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.90 or 0.00041699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,909.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.39 or 0.00725431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00124524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00201064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00097763 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,145,291 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

