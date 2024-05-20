Everscale Trading Up 14.1% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $99.93 million and approximately $318,051.26 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,112,062,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,969,779 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

