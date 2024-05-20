FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of FedEx worth $121,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.79. 899,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day moving average is $256.66. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

