Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $2.43 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $315.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00056218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.