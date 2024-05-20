Financial Review: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CACI International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $415.45, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $7.32 billion 1.30 $384.73 million $17.31 24.68 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

CACI International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

CACI International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Risk & Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

