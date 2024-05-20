Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 3.2% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. 180,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

