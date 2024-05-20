Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Invests $5.45 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.0% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.75. 2,594,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,987,798. The company has a market cap of $797.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

