Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 5.2% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.63. 73,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,191. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

