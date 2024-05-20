Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Micron Technology makes up 6.3% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,998. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

