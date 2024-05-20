Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 128,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Tenable comprises 4.5% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $43.77. 93,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,441. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

