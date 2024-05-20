First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $57.03. 98,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,327. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

