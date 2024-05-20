Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of FLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 5,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,417. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

