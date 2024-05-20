Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,565,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $834,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $57.41. 11,474,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,750. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

