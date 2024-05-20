Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,035 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Broadcom worth $706,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

AVGO stock traded up $18.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,414.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,311.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.12 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.