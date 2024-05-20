Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.53% of Charles Schwab worth $651,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

