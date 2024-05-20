Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tesla worth $1,103,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 31,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.95. 61,637,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,165,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.44. The stock has a market cap of $557.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.