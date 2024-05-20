Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.35 Billion Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,351,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.65. 1,130,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.08. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

