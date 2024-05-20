Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Meta Platforms worth $1,401,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $468.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.95 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.