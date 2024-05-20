Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.74 Billion Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,226,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,137 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,735,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.61. 1,499,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,873. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.47. The company has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.