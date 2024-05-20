Franklin Resources Inc. Has $756.96 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $756,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

