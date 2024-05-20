Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 336,588 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,173,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.21. 735,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.60 and its 200 day moving average is $446.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

