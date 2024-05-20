Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,161,992 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $962,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $105.07. 4,412,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,450. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

