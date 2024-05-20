Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 610,308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,575,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,308 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Pfizer worth $592,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

