Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.15

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 237926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
